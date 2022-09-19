The Moment Meghan Markle Got Emotional At The Queen's Funeral

In wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96, countries all over the world are paying tribute to Her Majesty after an undefeated 70-year reign in the British Monarchy. Since the queen died on September 8, Great Britain has entered a 12-day mourning period, with King Charles III requesting an extra week of time to mourn post-state funeral, officially concluding on September 26 (via Vox).

Even before the funeral began, it was reported by Fortune that London transportation officials expect 1 million people to travel to the city's capital on September 19 while the ceremony is being secured by over 10,000 police officers throughout the 22 miles of barriers enforcing crowd control.

While England and the globe reel from the death of an icon, there isn't escaping the raw, grieving emotions seen by the royal family. Take the queen's only daughter, Anne, Princess Royal, whose photograph was taken in a car just days after her mother's death went viral, showing visible signs of sorrow.

Now, with the queen's state funeral well underway, non-blood-related family members in attendance like Meghan Markle are seemingly in low spirits, and it's causing some people to both attack and defend her for it.