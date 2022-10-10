Plans For The Queen's Favorite Pony Have Finally Been Announced

Queen Elizabeth II's love of horses was well known throughout her life. She received her first pony at the tender age of four and has continued to own horses ever since. According to the monarchy's official website, the queen was more than a casual hobbyist — she was an avid rider, breeder, and owner. She also entered her horses in competitive racing competitions and earned multiple wins over the years.

The queen never stepped away from her horses, even when her physical condition declined. Forbes reports that despite being told by doctors to cease horseback riding in 2021, the late monarch continued riding until as recently as June, just after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II didn't shy away from choosing favorites when it came to her mounts. Her favorite at the time of her death was said to be Emma, a Fell pony that was so special, she was even included in the queen's funeral processions. Since then, plans for the prized pony have been unclear, but Buckingham Palace is finally giving an update on Emma's future.