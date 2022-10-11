Royal Expert Debunks Prince Harry's Theory About The Cause Of The Rift Between Meghan And His Family

Meghan Markle's bullying controversy sent shockwaves through royal watchers, as well as the world at large. In an unprecedented move, Buckingham Palace released a statement condemning reports by The Times about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior, and it committed to a full investigation into what really happened, as The Guardian reported at the time.

Reuters subsequently confirmed that the review had been completed, and the palace's procedures updated, but no further details would be released. As one senior royal insider obliquely put it: "I think the objectives have been satisfied because lessons have been learned." Per Sky News, the former actor's spokesperson described the move as part of a "calculated smear campaign" against her.

Indeed, during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry appeared to suggest his family was jealous of Meghan's natural charisma (via the Independent). He even compared it to how beloved the late Princess Diana was, particularly in how she interacted with the public.

According to a royal expert, though, this couldn't be further from the truth.