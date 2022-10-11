Why An Expert Says Queen Camilla Was Worried No One Would Attend Her Wedding To King Charles

In 1981, King Charles III married Lady Diana Spencer (via BBC). The ceremony, which took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, was watched by 750 million people in 74 countries. Two years after the global event, the royal couple welcomed their first child William, Prince of Wales, followed by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 1984 (via The History Channel). Charles and Diana were the future of the British monarchy and the future king and queen of the United Kingdom.

That was until they announced their separation in 1991 (via The Guardian). Charles and Diana officially divorced two years later, following bitter exchanges with the media in separate interviews, in which Diana famously said there were "three in the marriage," referring to Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (via AP News).

In 1997, a year after Diana died, Charles and Camilla officially announced their relationship, having initially met in 1970 (via People). In 2005, the couple was married but the ceremony was much more low-key than Charles' first wedding.