How Kate Middleton Reportedly Rose Above The Criticism Of Prince William's Friends

The love story of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could be a movie, but the truth about William and Kate's relationship is that things were harder than they seemed. Some don't realize the battle Kate had to wage while dating the prince, and all because of class differences.

Author George Orwell once said, "England is the most class-ridden country under the sun. It is a land of snobbery and privilege, ruled largely by the old and silly." While the British class system is looser than it was in Orwell's time, it remains firmly in place. Great British Mag explains that the British class system is divided into five groups: lower class, working class, middle class, upper class, and aristocrats. The British aristocracy comprises a small group of people in families with titles that go back hundreds of years and are passed down. According to Grin, "The Royal Family at the top is followed by 783 titles in a fixed order – 25 Dukes, 37 Marquesses, 173 Earls, 110 Viscounts, and 438 Barons. They form all the hereditary peerages that are represented in the House of Lords."

The wealth of Britain's aristocracy is quite substantial. In 2017, The Guardian reported that "a third of Britain's land still belongs to the aristocracy," citing a 2010 Country Life report. While Kate is now a member of the aristocracy living a charmed life — she and William are set to inherit yet another royal property – Kate had a long road to acceptance by William's aristocratic friends.