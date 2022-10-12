Royal Expert Weighs In On Ludicrous Theory Surrounding King Charles' Coronation - Exclusive

As difficult as it has been for everyone to adjust to a world without Queen Elizabeth II, life — and the British monarchy — go on. The queen's eldest son got an instant promotion, becoming King Charles III and moving the rest of the royal family up in the line of succession (via the royal website). In a feat once thought impossible, the king's wife was also elevated to the role of queen consort, so people are getting used to saying "Queen Camilla."

While Charles automatically became king the moment his mother took her last breath, his official crowning ceremony is still some months away. Details for King Charles' coronation were finally confirmed on October 11. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023," the palace revealed. "The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury." Unlike his mother's three-hour, bells-and-whistles coronation, the king is said to be opting for a shorter service with fewer guests and fewer unnecessary rituals (per the Daily Mail).

But the timing of the important ceremony is a bit awkward. May 6 also happens to be the 4th birthday of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Some on social media are wondering whether the king deliberately selected that date as a dig to his younger son and daughter-in-law for all the heartache they have caused. But at least one royal expert is putting that theory to rest.