Royal Expert Weighs In On Ludicrous Theory Surrounding King Charles' Coronation - Exclusive
As difficult as it has been for everyone to adjust to a world without Queen Elizabeth II, life — and the British monarchy — go on. The queen's eldest son got an instant promotion, becoming King Charles III and moving the rest of the royal family up in the line of succession (via the royal website). In a feat once thought impossible, the king's wife was also elevated to the role of queen consort, so people are getting used to saying "Queen Camilla."
While Charles automatically became king the moment his mother took her last breath, his official crowning ceremony is still some months away. Details for King Charles' coronation were finally confirmed on October 11. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023," the palace revealed. "The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury." Unlike his mother's three-hour, bells-and-whistles coronation, the king is said to be opting for a shorter service with fewer guests and fewer unnecessary rituals (per the Daily Mail).
But the timing of the important ceremony is a bit awkward. May 6 also happens to be the 4th birthday of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Some on social media are wondering whether the king deliberately selected that date as a dig to his younger son and daughter-in-law for all the heartache they have caused. But at least one royal expert is putting that theory to rest.
The timing of the king's coronation is probably a coincidence
The List spoke exclusively to Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert, and founder of the To Di For Daily website, about the clash in schedules between King Charles' coronation and his grandson's birthday. Schofield dismisses the social media gossip that the king chose the date deliberately to disrespect Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "It's a ludicrous theory," she says, adding, "I highly doubt the Sussexes had any intention of being with the royal family on Archie's birthday. They prefer to keep their children away from public life and away from their families. Sometimes I think royal watchers look for drama where there is none."
Schofield also points out that King Charles probably didn't have much say over the date of his coronation in the first place. "The planning of events like this is not just one man's or family's decision," she says. "Many different government officials are involved in the planning ... and the king can't hit 'reply to all' and say, 'Nope. Never mind. That's my grandchild's birthday.' Would we ask the president to move his inauguration for a grandchild?"
Katie Nicholls of ET Online also calls the timing a "happy coincidence" and adds that the Sussexes may even change their own plans in order to attend the big day. "Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it's my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation," she says.