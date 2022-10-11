Details For King Charles' Coronation Have Finally Been Confirmed

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son automatically became king. But the more formal process is still to come: the coronation. The coronation as described by the Royal Household is "a ceremony marking the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power." King Charles III was four years old at his mother's coronation, and he got his own hand-painted invitation to the event (per People).

Queen Elizabeth's was the first British coronation to be televised (via BBC) and a number of households in the United Kingdom bought their first TV so they could watch the historic event. There's nothing the British do quite so well as pomp and pageantry, and it was a grand event — even down to the shoes Queen Elizabeth wore. Her coronation was held 16 months after she became queen upon the death of her father King George VI, according to Metro. But it seems like things will be happening more quickly for King Charles.