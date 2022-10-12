The Hallmark Show Angela Lansbury Starred In For All 12 Seasons

Esteemed television, film, and Broadway actress Angela Lansbury died on October 11, 2022, at 96. Having been in the business for 80 years, Lansbury first found her start when she was 19 years old in the 1944 film "Gaslit" (via BBC News). Having been scouted while studying at the Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York, her role as a maid in "Gaslit" earned her an Oscar nomination — but it wasn't until she was 88 that she would actually receive an Academy Award. In 2013, she was given the Academy Honorary award for her work in cinema.

A year later, Lansbury was given the highest British honor and made a dame in 2014 (via ABC News). Despite finding success in the United States, Lansbury was initially born in the UK. Given for her services in acting and her charity work, Lansbury was "very proud" to be "recognized by the country of my birth" and described meeting Queen Elizabeth II as "a rare and lovely occasion" (via Sky News).

Over the course of her 80-year career, Lansbury played all manner of characters in films like "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" and "The Manchurian Candidate." But her role in a particular CBS turn Hallmark series truly cemented her legendary status.