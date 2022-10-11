The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury

"Gaslight" director George Cukor said he knew he had a winner on his hands in Angela Lansbury. "On the first day of shooting, even though she was only 17 and had no experience, she was immediately professional. She became this little housemaid — even her face seemed to change. Suddenly, I was watching real movie acting," the director said. That performance led not just to an MGM contract, but her first Oscar nomination (via Variety).

Lansbury went on to distinguish herself, not just in film, but on stage and television too. On Broadway, she appeared in theater classics including "Mame," "Gypsy," and "Sweeney Todd." Her stage performances netted her seven Tony nominations, of which she won five. She has also been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

The actress might have appeared alongside marquee names including Ingrid Bergman ("Gaslight"), Danny Kaye ("The Court Jester") and Elvis Presley ("Blue Hawaii"), but it wasn't until she took on the role of the TV's favorite author, Jessica Fletcher, in "Murder She Wrote" that she became a global name. "Murder She Wrote" ran from 1984 to 1996 — an impressive 12 years and 264 episodes, with the final special TV movie airing in 2003.

In profiling the actress, Variety's Tim Grey credit's Lansbury's unpretentious qualities of "intelligence, integrity and warmth" which is what audiences were drawn to. And thanks to the magic of streaming, Lansbury even connected with a much younger demographic, after lending her voice to Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."