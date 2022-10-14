What The Movie Rosaline Has To Say About Modern Dating Is So On Point

Dating — er, courtship — was so different in Shakespearean times, there's no way "Romeo and Juliet" could have anything in common with the plight of modern love seekers... until now. "Rosaline," a movie streaming on Hulu, offers a new take on the classic love story and considers the many dreaded aspects of trying to connect with someone romantically, from not being on the same page with a potential partner about your feelings, to that free fall of the person not returning your attempts to reach out to them.

Viewers meet Rosaline, played by Kaitlyn Dever, and learn that it's her, not Juliet (Isabela Merced), who first falls for the famous literature lothario. Right away, we feel Rosaline's pain as she crushes hard on Romeo (Kyle Allen) but can't quite find the courage to tell him. When Romeo ends up moving on to the next — yes, you guessed it, it's Juliet — poor Rosaline is all of us blaming ourselves for the bad boy antics of a cheating boyfriend.

Anyone who has ever experienced the heartbreak of someone you're interested in not returning your calls/texts/emails/DMs/letters will want to give our increasingly-desperate heroine a hug, especially when Rosaline's "boyfriend" is found to be pursuing Juliet in much the same way he once went after her.