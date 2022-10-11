Rosaline's 'Fearlessness' Attracted Actor Kaitlyn Dever To The Hulu Original Film

We all know the story — Romeo meets Juliet, they fall hopelessly in love, warring families keep them apart, and their plot to fake their deaths goes horribly awry. But what's missing from the beloved tale by William Shakespeare? The ex-girlfriend.

"Rosaline" — a sure to be smash hit film coming to Hulu on October 14 — tells the story of Romeo's ex, the woman who was overlooked in both the play and in the leading man's life until now. The titular character, Rosaline — a fiery, spunky young woman who clearly is too good for hopeless romantic Romeo (in our opinion) — is brought to life by the beloved Kaitlyn Dever, whose wit and sarcastic charm elevated film "Booksmart," television show "Last Man Standing," and dozens of other projects. Joining Hollywood A-listers Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford, as well as relative newcomers to the screen such as Sean Teale and Spencer Stevenson, Dever's Rosaline is dynamic, funny, and unapologetic. Much like Dever's stand-out performances in "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Dopesick," the actress's portrayal of the femme fatale turned determined single had us laughing from minute one.

Ahead of the film's premiere, we joined a number of the cast members during a press conference, and Dever dished about her character and what truly set her apart from other roles. As it turns out, it was Rosaline's gumption and dedication to her desires that sold Dever on the part.