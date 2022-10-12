Novi Brown Opens Up About The Upcoming Season Of Sistas And Other Projects - Exclusive Interview

First, I wanted to ask you about your upcoming thriller, "Alone in the Dark." Can you tell me a bit about how you got involved in that and what attracted you to your character?

"Alone in the Dark" is a thriller, suspense movie. I love thrillers and suspense. It's definitely something I've been looking forward to for a very long time. I love being on the edge of my seat. I think it's because of Krystal [Harris]. Krystal's another actress that's on "The Oval," which is another Tyler Perry show. Because she did such a wonderful job with Tubi, these Tubi movies, they said, "Let's look at more [of] Tyler's girls." That's how they found me, actually, and I was like, "Whoa, that's crazy."

The director — his name is Brant Daugherty — he's also an actor. He was on "Pretty Little Liars" for a very long time, which is another suspense-thriller kind of show. He saw my tape, he saw my reel, and he saw my materials, and he said, "Yeah, let's hire her." So it was actually a really simple process, but I think it was all because of my fellow coworker who already broke down that door for me. This movie is about when a woman gets trapped [under] house arrest and she becomes the target of a deadly stalker, a game which begins that only one of them can win. That is "Alone in the Dark."

