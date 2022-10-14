Why Rosaline Is The Shakespearean Heroine We Needed All Along

When you think of "Romeo and Juliet," the most common words you might use to describe the famed story's traditional heroine are not "outspoken," "career-driven" and "anti-convention." After all, you're talking about a woman who is so at the mercy of her family's entanglement with another, that she ends up dead. Now, meet Rosaline, a fabulous Kaitlyn Dever, the star of a new take on this Shakespearean tale. She dreams of being a cartographer, eschews the idea of arranged marriage and isn't afraid to say so.

In the Hulu movie of the same name, Rosaline's personality is first revealed when, during Romeo's famously romantic speech attempting to woo her (this is pre-Juliet), she asks him, "Why are you talking like that?" Indeed, from minute one, this fair maiden is not who you expect her to be, with Rosaline challenging the idea of a woman's place during the oppressive time she lives in at every turn.

Consider that after challenging Romeo (Kyle Allen), Rosaline pivots to pushing back against her father (Bradley Whitford) as he attempts to set her up with a husband. "You're a woman. You're not supposed to talk about what you want," is the kind of thing she hears constantly. Instead of sitting idly by, despairing, Rosaline doesn't let society define what her life path will be, and we know we won't be alone in falling in love with her as a result.