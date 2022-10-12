How Chipotle Was Able To Beat Pre-Pandemic Foot Traffic Numbers

There are tons of delicious, gourmet Mexican foods we absolutely need to try, but let's be honest — sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like a Chipotle burrito. We know that it's not totally authentic, and we know that guac is extra, but you know what? We still love the build-your-own burrito restaurant.

According to their website, Chipotle was established in 1993 and now has over 2,300 restaurants nationwide. The Mexican chain restaurant really knows how to keep us on our toes. In recent years, the brand expanded beyond burrito bowls, targeting younger audiences and influencers with relatable, relevant marketing campaigns like the E.L.F. x Chipotle makeup collection that had everyone talking — it even came with a Chipotle gift card (via Refinery29).

Now, the company has not always been perfect: In 2016, there was drama surrounding multiple salmonella outbreaks caused by poor food safety at Chipotle, per the FDA. But Chipotle learned from their mistakes and emerged better than ever, seeing a massive increase in popularity post-pandemic. To find out just how much love America has for the fast-casual restaurant, The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked monthly foot traffic data at Chipotle over the past two years. The results have us seriously craving a burrito bowl!