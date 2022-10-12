Joe Biden's Request To The Saudis Ahead Of The Midterms Has Twitter Seeing Red

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February 2022 has had repercussions around the world, particularly causing oil and gas prices to rise, according to The Wall Street Journal. The European Union, which relies heavily on oil and natural gas from Russia and has sided against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, has been working to reduce its reliance on energy sources from the country, per AP News. In what some see as a counter to that, the 13 countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 additional countries that are allied with OPEC — and together are known as OPEC Plus — have decided to cut oil production for the first time in more than two years, per The New York Times. Saudi Arabia and Russia are the largest oil producers in OPEC Plus.

This is not the response that President Joe Biden wanted: Before the announcement, the White House asked Saudi Arabia and other countries for the decision about oil production to be delayed by a month, per The Wall Street Journal. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper after the OPEC Plus announcement was made, Biden said about Saudi Arabia that "there's going to be some consequences for what they've done" in siding with Russia. Saudi Arabia has said their oil production decision wasn't a political one, but instead a move to "maintain stability in the oil markets," per CNN. And here's what social media thinks.