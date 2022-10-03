Russia's Latest Move In The Ongoing War With Ukraine Is Mind-Boggling

Since February 24, 2022, Russian military forces have been leading major assaults on Ukrainian soil, and so far, an end to the conflict doesn't appear to be in sight. Despite the rising death toll on both sides and suspicions that Vladimir Putin's health is deteriorating, the war wages on, with Russia illegally annexing four Ukrainian regions on Friday (per AP News).

Besides the casualties and displacement of Ukrainian families from their homes, the ongoing war has led some experts to sound the alarm on possible nuclear dangers. In August 2022, the European Union along with several other countries around the world released a joint statement condemning Russian control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in Ukraine. The statement notes that the Russian presence at the plant has prevented the original Ukrainian staff from following safety protocols. BBC reports that Russia seized the power plant at the start of the war, though the original Ukrainian staff remain on site. Despite requests to demilitarize the area, fighting regularly happens near the site, and the plant has been shelled multiple times already.

Now, new developments place the Zaporizhzhia plant in even greater danger.