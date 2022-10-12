The New Fragrance Launch That Has A Familiar Scent You'll Either Love Or Loathe

Finding a perfume that works for you can be tricky. Not only do you want others to like the way it smells, you also need to be able to live with smelling that scent all day long. According to The Cut, finding a fragrance that works for you can be quite a long process. They recommend starting with lighter scents first before moving to more intense smells and taking your desired scent for a spin — about four hours with the fragrance on should give you a better idea of how much you like it or not.

And while, per Harper's Bazaar, the top perfume's often have floral, fruit, or woodsy scents, those popular smells aren't for everybody. If you often find yourself taking in odd scents, like the lobby of a doctor's office or an indoor pool, and feeling nostalgic and happy, you may be searching for a fragrance that gives you that same feeling. If you achieve that feeling when pumping gas (maybe it takes you back to your teen years driving around with friends), you may be surprised to learn that there is a scent made just for you. Just beware: others may absolutely hate it.