Katherine McNamara Discusses Walker Independence's Feminist Take On The Wild West - Exclusive

On Abby's unique friendship with Kate, Katherine McNamara said, "What's interesting is that from the moment they meet, even though they don't fully trust one another, it's a bit of recognizing between Abby and Kate." While Findlay is nonbinary, their character, Kate, identifies as a woman. "They're both women who don't fit the mold of society at the time, but they don't fit the mold in very different ways," McNamara added. "Instantly, there's this unspoken understanding and almost this unspoken humor between these two women of, 'We know what we've had to do to survive in this world, and we also know how to use this world to our advantage and sometimes use the disadvantages that women have in the world to create opportunities.'"

Watching dynamic female friendships on-screen in a Western is certainly a refreshing change of pace. McNamara noted, "It's a very interesting friendship as these two women, again, with all of the characters, push each other to recognize different parts of themselves and to recognize different vulnerabilities and different strengths in each other."

McNamara has only wonderful things to say about her real-life dynamic with Findlay. "Katie and I have the best time working together," McNamara confirmed. "It's a joy to work with someone who's, again, so conscious about upholding the female stories we want to tell but also being very open and collaborative. We are so able to bounce ideas off of each other on- and off-screen."

