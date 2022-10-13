Why Some Planned Parenthood Clinics Are Now Offering Free Vasectomies

Come next month, vasectomies will be available for free at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri (via U.S. News and World Report). Planned Parenthood in Missouri is partnering with a traveling physician who runs a mobile vasectomy clinic in order to meet what the clinic is calling an increased demand for the procedure. The plan is for sixty vasectomies to be offered both inside and directly outside the Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis, Springfield, and Joplin, Missouri over the course of three days during the first week of November.

One 31-year-old man from Independence, Missouri who has signed up to get his vasectomy during this three day period says that it was "grim circumstances under which I made this decision," referring to the overturning of Roe V. Wade back in June.

Dr. Esgar Guarin, the physician in charge of the mobile vasectomy clinic, plans to take his services to Iowa the following week.