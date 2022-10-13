The Divisive Y2K Tattoo Trend Coming Back With A Vengeance

If you have memories of walking into Claire's or Icing and picking out a rhinestone-clad butterfly or heart to stick on your arm or your lower back (if you were a bit edgier), you may be pleased to find out that those stick-on rhinestone body tattoos are back in style. The trend has been slammed in the past. As recently as 2014, Bustle criticized the Y2K obsession with rhinestones, writing that they "were never cute on sunglasses, your body, or your face, guys," but the times are changing — by which we mean the clock is turning back.

According to Byrdie, Bella Hadid was among the first celebs to sport the rhinestone tattoo bringing it back into mainstream fashion. According to PopSugar, she opted for a butterfly on her lower hip, sporting not only one 2000s trend but two with her low-rise pants, posting the pics on her Instagram. Fans of "Euphoria" also got a glimpse of the Y2K trend on the show, propelling the tattoos further into popularity.

If you are hoping to add the rhinestone tattoo trend to your routine, Byrdie recommends using them on your face to enhance your eye makeup. And to keep the trend more modern, they also recommend keeping it simple. Instead of layering them on like many of us did back in 2000, stick to one sparkly item per outfit.