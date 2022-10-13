Days Of Our Lives Star Lauren Koslow's Latest Post Has Fans Happy For Her Daughter
As her "Days of Our Lives" character Kate Roberts, Lauren Koslow has often been the center of many relationship mishaps. She's had dramatic romances with the likes of Victor Kiriakis, Roman Brady, John Black, Clyde Weston, Rafe Hernandez, Daniel Jonas, Stefano DiMera — who was involved in some of her favorite "Days of Our Lives" stories — and many more.
In addition, Kate is also known as a fierce mother. Her storylines often revolve around her children, Lucas Horton, Rex Brady, Billie Reed, Austin Reed, and Cassie Brady. Kate has tried to help and save her children on many occasions, which has often gotten her into trouble (via Soap Central). However, Kate's intentions are usually good, even when her children don't seem to agree.
Meanwhile, in her real life, Koslow is similar to her soap opera character in the sense that she's a proud mother. Recently, the actress shared a very special moment in her motherhood journey.
Lauren Koslow shares photos from her daughter's stunning wedding
While Kate Roberts is currently fighting for her life on "Days of Our Lives," her portrayer, Lauren Koslow, is celebrating a major milestone in her daughter's life. Recently, the actress shared some stunning photos from her daughter's wedding on Instagram. In the snaps, Koslow's daughter looked beautiful in her wedding dress as she walked down the aisle and celebrated her special day.
Koslow captioned the post with a George Eliot quote that read, "What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined together to strengthen each other in all labor, to minister to each other in all sorrow, to share with each other in all gladness, to be one with each other in the silent unspoken memories?" The actress added, "Happy Wedding Day. In this world, there is only love. Forever and always."
Of course, fans were quick to congratulate Koslow's family on this special occasion. One person commented, "Gorgeous family, you and your daughter look stunning, and the church is exquisite. Love and blessings to your whole family. Another said, "So beautiful. Thanks for sharing this lovely moment with us." A third wrote, "What an absolutely gorgeous wedding. The bride is stunning, and so is her mom."