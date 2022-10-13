Days Of Our Lives Star Lauren Koslow's Latest Post Has Fans Happy For Her Daughter

As her "Days of Our Lives" character Kate Roberts, Lauren Koslow has often been the center of many relationship mishaps. She's had dramatic romances with the likes of Victor Kiriakis, Roman Brady, John Black, Clyde Weston, Rafe Hernandez, Daniel Jonas, Stefano DiMera — who was involved in some of her favorite "Days of Our Lives" stories — and many more.

In addition, Kate is also known as a fierce mother. Her storylines often revolve around her children, Lucas Horton, Rex Brady, Billie Reed, Austin Reed, and Cassie Brady. Kate has tried to help and save her children on many occasions, which has often gotten her into trouble (via Soap Central). However, Kate's intentions are usually good, even when her children don't seem to agree.

Meanwhile, in her real life, Koslow is similar to her soap opera character in the sense that she's a proud mother. Recently, the actress shared a very special moment in her motherhood journey.