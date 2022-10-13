Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?

There have already been well-known links between menopause and heart health including high blood pressure and high cholesterol. "Previous research showed us that menopause causes worsening of cardiovascular health during menopause," says Dr. Shae Datta. "Since cardiovascular health is closely tied to brain health, this study may give us more clues into brain health after menopause."

Though this study shows some interesting associations, more research needs to be done. This experiment was just a three-day study that included just 226 participants (via Neurology). Furthermore, all participants were mostly white women who were approximately 59 years of age.

According to Healthline, the study was done to investigate brain function during menopause, not to determine what causes strokes and dementia. "The authors were not attempting to define whether the underlying mechanisms of hot flashes or the hot flashes themselves may be contributory to changes in brain function and structure that could lead to neurological disease," says James Giordano, a professor and the chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics at Georgetown University Medical Center.

So far the research found a correlation between the hot flashes and night sweats of menopause and white matter hyperintensities in the brain. That doesn't necessarily mean that if you have hot flashes or night sweats, you will get Alzheimer's or a stroke. It also doesn't prove that white matter hyperintensities cause these cerebrovascular problems. It simply shows a correlation for now and more studies need to be done.