Why Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Princess Diana's Sheep Sweater From The 1980s

Princess Diana was arguably one of the biggest fashion influences of her time. In fact, her daughters-in-law regularly look to their late mother-in-law for inspiration for their wardrobes to this day. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is a huge fan of polka dots just like Diana, for instance. As for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has taken a page out of Prince Harry's mother's style playbook on many occasions, such as on Remembrance Day in 2019 (via SheKnows).

Royal family members imitating Princess Diana is expected. But someone else we might never have predicted would copy the former Princess of Wales is trending on Twitter and let's just say that fans are loving it.

First, think back to the 1980s. Perhaps you remember a famous red sweater Diana wore with white sheep on it? The look was so iconic, designer Warm & Wonderful re-released the cozy look a few years ago and predictably sold out of it right away (via Robb Report).

Now, Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, A.K.A. the original "emo" guy, has gone viral for donning the famed look (via The Tab).