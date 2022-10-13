Everything You Need To Know About The House Committee's Public Hearing About January 6
The House Committee on January 6 held its last hearing before the 2022 midterm elections, per the New York Times. In previous hearings, the bipartisan House Committee has brought dramatic evidence about former President Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There is much that Donald Trump refused to say about January 6. And there were committee members that paid a high price for their involvement. The Vice-Chair of the Select Committee, Liz Cheney, lost her seat in Congress due to her support of democracy and standing up to the former president.
Trump's reaction to Cheney's congressional defeat surprised no one, and he called the committee "political Hacks and Thugs." After Cheney's defeat, the 45th president posted on Truth Social: "Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others." But there were stunning headlines to come out of the latest hearing.
January 6 committee's shocking revelations about Secret Service
There were shocking revelations about the U.S. Secret Service and the White House during the October 13 hearing of the January 6th committee. The committee presented evidence that the Secret Service and the White House knew about the violence planned for the January 6th attack. CNN journalist Annie Grayer tweeted during the hearing: "Jan 6 committee revealed during hearing that U.S. Secret Service had received alerts of online threats made against Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the U.S. Capitol attack, including that Pence would be 'a dead man walking if he doesn't do the right thing.'" According to Yahoo! News, the Committee announced former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election in a "staggering betrayal of his oath," during the hearing. It looks increasingly possible that Donald Trump could be facing a criminal indictment at the hands of the January 6 committee.
During the hearing, Project Lincoln tweeted: "Secret Service emails show repeated warnings that armed Donald Trump supporters would occupy the Capitol building and act violently on January 6. The White House ignored the warnings." Project Lincoln shared a slide from the January 6th committee's hearing, containing quotes from a Secret Service email dated December 26, 2020. One quote is particularly chilling, saying, "Their plan is to literally kill people. Please, please take this tip seriously and investigate further." One person watching the hearing tweeted: "There's no defending the Secret Service here. This is damning testimony."
House Committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump
At the end of the October 13 hearing, the House Committee voted to subpoena the former president, according to NBC News. Committee Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson announced that there was an "obligation" to hear from the former president. "This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions," Thompson explained. NBC News noted the January 6 Committee's action to subpoena Trump was 9 to 0, with all members voting to put the former president under oath. During the October 13 hearing, the members of Congress made clear that Trump is at the center of the investigation.
CBS News reported that Liz Cheney didn't mince words. "The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6 was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed," Cheney said in her opening statement. "None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it." One viewer watching the hearing tweeted: "Liz Cheney gave up her whole career for this moment where she put forward a motion to subpoena former President Trump for trying to overturn an election. She deserves our gratitude. And I hope her commitment to the Constitution fills her Republican colleagues with shame."