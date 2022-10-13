Everything You Need To Know About The House Committee's Public Hearing About January 6

The House Committee on January 6 held its last hearing before the 2022 midterm elections, per the New York Times. In previous hearings, the bipartisan House Committee has brought dramatic evidence about former President Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There is much that Donald Trump refused to say about January 6. And there were committee members that paid a high price for their involvement. The Vice-Chair of the Select Committee, Liz Cheney, lost her seat in Congress due to her support of democracy and standing up to the former president.

Trump's reaction to Cheney's congressional defeat surprised no one, and he called the committee "political Hacks and Thugs." After Cheney's defeat, the 45th president posted on Truth Social: "Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others." But there were stunning headlines to come out of the latest hearing.