King Charles' Critics Are Questioning His Behavior During Latest Public Appearance

King Charles III took over the throne instantly following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, via Reader's Digest. During the mourning period, Charles began moving into his role as monarch. In his first speech following the transition period, Charles shared words to comfort the public.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the new king said.

According to Vanity Fair, the British people backed King Charles as he took over the job as the United Kingdom's monarch. However, the transition was going to be difficult. Queen Elizabeth had been the longest-serving monarch in British history and her passing was a major cultural event.

While the UK seemed to be united following the passing of the queen, Charles' critics aren't holding back as he begins making public appearances as king.