CVS Is Making A Bold Move Concerning Feminine Products

Being caught out in the world in need of a pad or a tampon can be potentially stressful and embarrassing for a lot of people, according to The Hill. But for some, the issue is more dire because they may have to choose between buying food or buying period products, whether it's pads, tampons, or period underwear.

With legislative approval in 2020, Scotland became the first country to offer period products for free, per NPR. Other countries offer period products for free within schools as do 17 states and Washington D.C., per The Hill. The Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2021 has been introduced in the US House of Representatives, which would provide funding for period products at a variety of locations nationwide, including schools and homeless shelters. All of these initiatives have the goal of helping to combat period poverty — a name for the struggle to afford needed period products like tampons and pads. Period poverty, according to the World Bank Group, can also include a lack of access to hygiene facilities and education about periods. Overall, it impacts 500 million people worldwide.