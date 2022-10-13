5 Things That Will Make Cleaning Your Home Office A Breeze

If you had to summarize the state of the US workforce the last several years, it might go something like this: the pandemic forced many employees to work from home. Some have returned to the office while some have remained home-based. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that almost 25% of people worked from home as of February 2021, down from about 35% soon after the pandemic began in 2020.

The number of remote and hybrid workers — those whose schedules combine office work and home office work — continue to ebb and flow. For example, Apollo Technical quotes an Owl Labs survey that says about 90% of the people it surveyed expect to work from home one day a week while 80% plan to be home-based at least three days a week.

More numbers will take time to shake out once employers set firm post-pandemic attendance rules and employees decide whether or not to follow them. As researchers cull the ever-changing statistics, you can infer one sure thing: people who work from home — and you may be one of them — need a place to do that work. If it's not a self-contained "home office," then it's probably a designated work space. Either way, it's an area that needs to be cleaned, and these five ideas should help make the task easier.