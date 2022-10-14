The Meaning Behind Prince George's Name

Most 9-year-old boys like to imagine what they might be when they grow up, changing their minds a number of times along the way. Prince George already knows what his future holds: becoming the king of England. Although George is known for having a lively, mischievous personality, he also knows he has serious responsibilities ahead.

His parents kept that in mind while choosing his name. So how did William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, settle on the name of their little heir to the throne? The Times (via the Mirror) reports that Kate supposedly was fond of the name Alexander, but there were other contenders for a boy's name as well — George among them.

The story goes that William and Kate wrote their top-choice picks on separate slips of paper and laid them on the floor and then watched as their dog Lupo came into the room. Whichever paper Lupo gravitated toward, they decided, would be their son's name. Lupo reportedly trotted to the "George" paper, and the decision was made.

Kate has since admitted that she was anxious about selecting all of their children's names since the world would be watching and judging (via People). They couldn't have made a better choice for their firstborn. The name George has great significance not only on a national level but on a personal one as well.