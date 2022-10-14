RHONY Producer Makes Bombshell Casting Announcement At BravoCon 2022

"The Real Housewives Of New York City" was one of the flagship programs on Bravo until the most recent thirteenth season. However, the entire season was plagued with multiple disasters leading to arguably the worst season in franchise history. Newcomer Eboni K. Williams joined the fray, and she was immediately met with resistance from longtime cast members of the show. In particular, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps took issue with Williams using many of her scenes to educate them on behavior and Black culture (via US Weekly). Not only did Williams not fit in with the group, but Leah McSweeney also had trouble during her second season on the show. Her outbursts of anger led to Heather Thomson leaving the show earlier than expected, and Thomson's fan-favorite status from the previous season dissipated almost altogether (via People).

The issues throughout the season led to a shocking decision by network executives, and for the first time in history, there was no reunion show for a "RHONY" season (via NBC News). With the season in shambles, the decision was made to put the show on pause for the time being. Eventually, news came to light that Bravo planned to split the show into two separate yet equally important programs (via Bravo).

One show would feature an all-new cast, and the other would be a legacy series featuring faces of "RHONY" past. There was no word about either for a long time, but thankfully BravoCon is bringing fans some much-needed updates about "RHONY."