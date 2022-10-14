How Exposure To 'Blue Spaces' Can Improve Your Child's Mental Health For A Lifetime

You know that feeling you get when stepping out of the car at the beach, or when taking a walk by a lake? If you feel your body relax just upon seeing a large body of water and find inexplicable peace of mind by lying by the ocean or touching a river, you are far from alone. As it turns out, there is a scientific explanation for this. "Blue spaces," which are places in close proximity to a body of water, especially the sea, have been proven to have a positive effect on the wellbeing of humans (via The Guardian).

Several markers of both physical and mental health improve when people spend time in blue spaces; it can impact everything from healthier Vitamin D levels to more positive social relations. In fact, a 2013 study found that people who live in coastal and marine environments were considerably happier overall than anyone else. Respondents to that survey consistently showed that those who lived by or spent a great deal of time by the ocean scored six points higher on the happiness scale than people who were consistently in an urban environment.