Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).

Too many issues plagued "RHONY," leaving Bravo to make a bombshell casting announcement that all of the women were being let go. Also, in addition to the reboot, there would be a new, separate "Legacy" version of "RHONY" featuring Housewives of New York past (via TV Line). However, for fans of McSweeney, that won't be the end of her affiliation with the Housewives franchise, as she will take part in the upcoming third season of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip," with the new season taking place in Thailand (via E! Online).

McSweeney's inclusion in "RHUGT" sparked various rumors, and luckily for fans, producers are "mentioning it all" at BravoCon and revealing the legitimacy of what's circulating. Sometimes fact is far wilder than fiction, and McSweeney is proof of that.