Study Finds New Reasons For Pregnant Moms To Avoid Ultra-Processed Foods

We've all heard the saying that a pregnant woman is eating for two, but that goes beyond dealing with common pregnancy cravings and needing some extra calories to stay energized. In fact, everything a woman eats throughout her pregnancy impacts her health, as well as the well-being of her unborn child, which is why doctors encourage their pregnant patients to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. "When you're pregnant, your body goes through several changes and there are additional demands," Sarah Shawki, M.D., clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Health in New York, told Forbes. "A healthy diet is key in keeping both mom and baby healthy."

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, pregnant women should eat a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, dairy products that are both fat-free or low-fat, and protein foods. There are also certain items to stay away from completely, including seafood high in mercury, sushi, raw eggs and undercooked meats, unpasteurized cheeses and juices, herbal tea, excessive caffeine, and of course, alcohol, per Mayo Clinic.

If you're lucky, you might be one of those women who crave vegetables during their pregnancy (yes, this does actually happen!). But if you're a pregnant woman yearning for junk food, specifically ultra-processed foods (think packaged sweets and ready-to-eat meats), then you'll want to pay attention to a recent study about how it can impact your child's health in the future.