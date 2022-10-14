Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022

The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."

"RHUGT" Season 2 featured a recently heartbroken Gunvalson mixing it up with ladies from the Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and New York versions of the Housewives. Gunvalson and fiancé Steve Lodge split up right before she arrived, and she wasn't in the mood to do her signature "whoop it up" mentality. Not only that, but Gunvalson found herself feuding with the majority of the other cast members, most notably Dorinda Medley, in a blistering back and forth over the legitimacy of COVID-19 (via Page Six).

Gunvalson's latest Bravo appearance is actively taking place at the BravoCon 2022 event, and she's not holding back her opinions of fellow original Housewives. One "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, in particular, was on the receiving end of some harsh words from Gunvalson.