Emma Watson's Tribute To Robbie Coltrane Will Have Harry Potter Fans In Tears

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, passed away on October 14 at the age of 72 (via BBC News). He was a beloved star of many generations, from fans of his work on the British detective drama "Cracker" to appearances in two James Bond films — "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough."

Described as a "unique talent" by his agent Belinda Wright, she said that it was his portrayal as Rubeus Hagrid that will be a lasting memory, having "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world," according to The Guardian. Many of his co-stars from the "Harry Potter" franchise shared their condolences, including the actors that were most often by his side. Daniel Radcliffe shared in a statement (per Variety) that he feels "incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him" and that "he was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, shared her experience working with the actor on Instagram. "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set," adding this "type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness" — something that Emma Watson also agreed with.