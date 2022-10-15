Emma Watson's Tribute To Robbie Coltrane Will Have Harry Potter Fans In Tears
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, passed away on October 14 at the age of 72 (via BBC News). He was a beloved star of many generations, from fans of his work on the British detective drama "Cracker" to appearances in two James Bond films — "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough."
Described as a "unique talent" by his agent Belinda Wright, she said that it was his portrayal as Rubeus Hagrid that will be a lasting memory, having "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world," according to The Guardian. Many of his co-stars from the "Harry Potter" franchise shared their condolences, including the actors that were most often by his side. Daniel Radcliffe shared in a statement (per Variety) that he feels "incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him" and that "he was an incredible actor and a lovely man."
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, shared her experience working with the actor on Instagram. "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set," adding this "type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness" — something that Emma Watson also agreed with.
Emma Watson referred to Robbie Coltrane as her uncle
Emma Watson broke her silence on the death of her "Harry Potter" co-star Robbie Coltrane, whom she acted beside for over a decade. Penning an emotional tribute in an Instagram story, the star referred to him as her "uncle," writing that "there was no better Hagrid" and that he "made it a joy to be Hermione" (via Twitter).
"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," shared Watson. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant." She continued, "he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory."
Concluding the post, Watson listed the things she'll miss about Coltrane. "I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs," she wrote.
Playing Hagrid meant everything to Robbie Coltrane
For Robbie Coltrane, playing Rubeus Hagrid was the role of a lifetime. During the HBO reunion "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," Coltrane expressed his sadness at the franchise's ending. "It's an end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it," he said, as In Touch Weekly reported. He noted the "legacy of the movies" and how he'll live on as such an iconic and beloved character for years to come. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy," he said. "I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will. Yes."
Being able to act alongside someone so enamored with their craft was a bonus for Emma Watson. She described the "beauty of" taking part in such a franchise as the ability to learn so many things at once. "It was my kindergarten, school, and university," she told Vogue in January 2022. "Animals, special effects, media training, stunts . . . it was endless. I feel so thankful."