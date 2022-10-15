The High Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane was known and loved as Rubeus Hagrid — the gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The half-human, half-giant is a fan favorite in the "Harry Potter" franchise (via The Scotsman), and Coltrane's take on the character makes it hard to imagine anyone else as Hagrid.

But the loveable giant wasn't the only character in Coltrane's canon. For almost 45 years, the Scottish actor played dozens of roles. Outside the Wizarding World, he was perhaps most known in the U.K. for his portrayal as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV series "Cracker," in addition to the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough," in which he played the ex KGB officer Valentin Zukovsky (per IMDb).

Coltrane was also known for his comedic work, having performed with Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, and Emma Thompson in the ITV sketch series "Alfresco," in addition to "Nuns on the Run" with "Monty Python" alum Eric Idle and two episodes of BBC's "Blackadder."

And with over 100 acting credits to his name, it's no wonder that Coltrane was once bestowed one of the highest honors an actor can receive in the United Kingdom.