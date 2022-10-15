BravoCon 2022: The Emotional Fan Interaction That Led Vicki Gunvalson To Tears

For the second day of BravoCon 2022, some of the most iconic real housewives from across the country gathered to give us a nostalgic overview of the popular reality TV franchise. Legends Vicki Gunvalson from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills," Margaret Josephs from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," and Shereé Whitfield from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" were all present at the Most Golden Moments Power House panel.

Fans lined up, ready to listen to the Bravo stars share some of the most memorable and heartbreaking moments that they went through while filming the show. Many were expecting true-to-life drama, especially since Richards had reacted to Gunvalson calling her "vanilla" two years ago (via Us Weekly). "Vicki Gunvalson could destroy the Kyle Richards household if she so wanted to," one passionate fan had picked his side.

However, it was clear that both stars were only there to be real with themselves and the audience. Both Gunvalson and Richards spoke candidly, and were also caught up in an emotional interaction with a fan in the audience.