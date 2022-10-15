The Bold And The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Keeps It All In The Family With A Special Guest Star

When it comes to daytime television, it seems like a lot of our favorite soaps like to keep things in the family. After all, Maurice Benard's son Joshua Benard has made plenty of appearances on "General Hospital" as his character Adam, according to Soaps.com. Similarly, Heather Tom's son, Zane, also played her on-screen son on "The Bold and the Beautiful," per Soaps in Depth. Tom admitted to the publication that her son was actually shocked to find out that he was recast on the show when she pulled him out to go to school full-time. When asked why he was apparently "fired" from the show, Tom jokingly said, "I scarred him for life. He's going to be in therapy when he's 35 saying that his mom got him fired from his first job!"

Well, it looks like there's another child of a huge soap star that is about to make her way on the canvas, too. As many fans know, Kimberlin Brown has had quite a ride so far with her character Sheila Carter and her reign of terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful." That' why a lot of fans can't help but wonder what's in store for Brown's daughter, Alexes Pelzer, in this fictional town of Los Angeles.