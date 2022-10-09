Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?

Just because he's done some dirty deeds in the past doesn't mean Thomas Forrester can't try and turn his wrongs into rights on "The Bold and the Beautiful." According to the latest episode of the hit CBS soap, even Thomas himself couldn't believe how his ex Hope Logan has managed to see the best in him. Well, make that Thomas and many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans, too.

Some viewers have suggested that it might have been Thomas who faked Brooke's call to Child Protection Services, which has prompted Ridge Forrester to pull the plug on their marriage, as detailed by Soaps. A lot of them took to Twitter to comment on the matter with sentiments such as, "Yeah, the loser who stole her CHILD and wasn't going to give her back until HIS SON he ABUSED revealed it. He's a swell guy!" along with, "Why is Hope the one in peril? She tried to kill him, not vice versa. He's practically her servant. Thomas is the one in peril of spending the rest of his life alone because of his false idealization of another person."

In other words, many are convinced that Thomas is still up to his own tricks and that the only person who doesn't see this is Hope. Talk about deja vu, huh?