The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Reminds Fans Of Fun Jack Abbott Facts Through The Years

When it comes to Peter Bergman on "The Young and the Restless," it's safe to say that he's seen the good, the not so good, the downright ugly, and a whole lot of wives for Jack Abbott. And while it might seem like the Abbott family haven't been as prominently featured on the soap as they should be, Bergman recently revealed the secret behind their resurgence. Bergman admitted that the soap's writers have been giving the Newmans more time in front of the cameras until now. While speaking to Soaps.com in an interview, he said, "I'm finding the writing more and more engaging. Real conflicts in families with real problems. There's a reverence for some of the older characters, but also the ability to weave some of the younger characters into that. Frankly, that's something I've wanted to see for a very long time."

And while there might be a lot of fans who think they know everything there is to know about Jack and the Abbotts, Bergman recently made a point to remind fans of some pretty fun facts about his character and some of the things he's gone through over the years. Jack isn't just a man of many talents and ex-wives, but so much more, too.