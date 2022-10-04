The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Reveals The Secret Behind The New Abbott Family Resurgence

The Abbotts are one of the foundational staples of "The Young and the Restless." Led by current patriarch Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the family has continuously been at the forefront of many significant storylines. Earlier this year, Their lives were turned upside down when "Y&R" brought Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Diane was a thorn in the Abbott family's side for years, and her "murder" had seemingly eliminated her as a threat. However, everything changed after Jack learned that she had faked her death. Now Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has made it her mission to rid Diane from their orbit again and enlisted Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to help her cause (via TV Season & Spoilers).

Diane's "resurrection" paved the way for her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) to return to Genoa City with his wife Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) and their son Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez), per Daily Soap Dish. For the first time in a while, the mostly empty Abbott mansion is overflowing with family members. Jack's granddaughter Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) has also planted roots in Genoa City and found love with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), according to Daytime Confidential.

In preparation for the 50th anniversary of "Y&R," veteran soap star Peter Bergman is dishing on the resurgence of the legendary Abbott family.