The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Reveals The Secret Behind The New Abbott Family Resurgence
The Abbotts are one of the foundational staples of "The Young and the Restless." Led by current patriarch Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the family has continuously been at the forefront of many significant storylines. Earlier this year, Their lives were turned upside down when "Y&R" brought Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Diane was a thorn in the Abbott family's side for years, and her "murder" had seemingly eliminated her as a threat. However, everything changed after Jack learned that she had faked her death. Now Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has made it her mission to rid Diane from their orbit again and enlisted Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to help her cause (via TV Season & Spoilers).
Diane's "resurrection" paved the way for her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) to return to Genoa City with his wife Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) and their son Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez), per Daily Soap Dish. For the first time in a while, the mostly empty Abbott mansion is overflowing with family members. Jack's granddaughter Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) has also planted roots in Genoa City and found love with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), according to Daytime Confidential.
In preparation for the 50th anniversary of "Y&R," veteran soap star Peter Bergman is dishing on the resurgence of the legendary Abbott family.
Bergman says Jack's family was put on the back burner
In a recent interview with Soaps, Peter Bergman shed some light on his thoughts on the Abbott family returning as a powerful force on "The Young and the Restless." Their presence on the soap had dwindled in recent years in favor of other prominent families on the canvas. He said, "For a while there, it was about the juggernaut Newman family and a few families in the vicinity. We lost the Jabot set for nearly two years. And that's back now!"
Bergman went on to praise the writing team for crafting stories for both the series veterans and the young up-and-coming stars, saying, "I"m finding the writing more and more engaging. Real conflicts in families with real problems. There's a reverence for some of the older characters, but also the ability to weave some of the younger characters into that. Frankly, that's something I've wanted to see for a very long time."
The 50th anniversary will officially take place in March 2023, but celebrations are already underway since the recent premiere of the new season. Bergman joined the cast in 1989 and has remained a central figure at the head of the series alongside Eric Braden's Victor "The Mustache" Newman and his popular TV wife Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).
We're certainly excited to see the Abbotts return to the forefront of this iconic soap.