BravoCon 2022: RHOSLC's Whitney Rose And Heather Gay's Feud Takes A Volatile Turn

When "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast appeared at 2022 BravoCon, accusations flew across the stage. With Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" mediating the panel, Heather Gay and Meredith Marks sat on one side of the stage, while Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose sat on the other, seemingly drawing a clear line in the sand.

During Season 3 of the "Housewives" spin-off, Marks and Barlow have been the primary adversaries due to aired footage of Barlow talking badly about Marks behind closed doors. The audio picked up included insults to Marks' family and accusations of infidelity within her marriage.

There's already plenty of drama spread throughout the cast — including Jen Shah's guilty plea in July to fraud, though sentencing has been pushed until December, per Page Six. But Marks and Barlow's feud in particular has had a major impact on other friendships within the group. The conflict continued when Marks appeared to spread retaliatory rumors concerning infidelity in Barlow's marriage, as well as shady dealings surrounding her brand, Vida Tequila.

In Episode 3 of the current season of "Salt Lake City," Rose revealed that Marks had reached out to her regarding the rumors about Barlow — however, Rose had also contributed to the information being spread. Gay was said to be present when Rose originally heard aforementioned information about Barlow, but Gay denies it.

Thus began the feud between distant cousins Gay and Rose, which came to a head at 2022 BravoCon, according to a reporter from The List.