The New TikTok Foundation Hack That Will Change Your Makeup Game

Whether you like your foundation in solid, liquid, or cushion form, everyone applies the makeup staple differently — but have you ever thought of frothing it? If your answer was an immediate "no," you may be surprised to learn that the new TikTok trend has exploded in popularity.

The term "frothing foundation" currently has 4.3 billion views on TikTok, leaving no doubt that the beauty tip is gaining traction. Some users appear to view it as a way to make mousse foundation, whereas others just seem intrigued by the texture it creates. The top videos of the hashtag range from just over 100k likes to 1.3 million, with beauty content creators like rose.friderike posting tutorials and tips about how to achieve the perfect froth.

Frothing and foundation aren't two terms that usually go together, and we're definitely intrigued by the mere suggestion of using a milk frother anywhere near our makeup products. If you're the same, we've got all the info about foundation frothing so you can keep up with the latest TikTok trend.