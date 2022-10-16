BravoCon 2022: What Christian Siriano Is Really Like Off-Camera On Project Runway

Over the last 15 years, Christian Siriano has gone from winning "Project Runway" to hosting the high-stakes Bravo show (via Vanity Fair). Along the way, the prolific designer has dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment and beyond, from Jennifer Lopez to former first lady Michelle Obama, and from Billy Porter to Lizzo (via Vogue).

While fans are obsessed with Siriano's daring and inventive aesthetic that also works with all different body types, like, wow, we also adore the former ballet dancer because he is a voice for positive change when it comes to body image. "You can wear whatever, be whatever, do whatever you want," the designer has said.

And while it's pretty clear that Siriano, aka Ferocia Coutura, is a talented, vital member of the fashion industry, fans might be wondering what he is really like behind the scenes of the long-running reality show. Good thing his co-host Elaine Welteroth wasn't afraid to spill that tea during a recent panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 in New York City (via Oprah.com).