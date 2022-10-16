BravoCon 2022: What Christian Siriano Is Really Like Off-Camera On Project Runway
Over the last 15 years, Christian Siriano has gone from winning "Project Runway" to hosting the high-stakes Bravo show (via Vanity Fair). Along the way, the prolific designer has dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment and beyond, from Jennifer Lopez to former first lady Michelle Obama, and from Billy Porter to Lizzo (via Vogue).
While fans are obsessed with Siriano's daring and inventive aesthetic that also works with all different body types, like, wow, we also adore the former ballet dancer because he is a voice for positive change when it comes to body image. "You can wear whatever, be whatever, do whatever you want," the designer has said.
And while it's pretty clear that Siriano, aka Ferocia Coutura, is a talented, vital member of the fashion industry, fans might be wondering what he is really like behind the scenes of the long-running reality show. Good thing his co-host Elaine Welteroth wasn't afraid to spill that tea during a recent panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 in New York City (via Oprah.com).
Christian Siriano is not always over-the-top
More than one big name in fashion has been wrong about what Christian Siriano is really like when cameras are not rolling. As Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing told Elle in 2017, "he's nothing like what was presented on air," during his winning season of "Project Runway." Downing found him to be "an intelligent, engaging young man," instead of the oversized personality that was largely portrayed on the Bravo series.
But then, when Siriano stepped up as host in 2021, not all fans were in love with his vibe, despite his major success dressing the likes of Ariana Grande and Zendaya (via Vogue). According to The Things, some viewers wondered if the star stitcher was acting in a condescending manner when he should have been offering more helpful feedback to contestants. To be fair, emotions definitely run high on the show, and on season 19, it seems Siriano was dealing with at least one contestant who didn't even want him there (via E! Online).
Drama is par for the course for "Project Runway" when the cameras are rolling. That is why we watch! But how the star designer acts when "cut" is called may surprise some fans, as a tidbit that was shared during BravoCon 2022 revealed.
Christian Siriano is the boss, but rightfully so
During a BravoCon 2022 panel, "Project Runway of Their World," which featured some of our favorite Bravolebrities, from Eva Marcille, to Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley, Elaine Welteroth ribbed her co-host Christian Siriano when she shared with fans what he is really like behind the scenes. "If you think he's sassy on camera, you should see him off camera," she said according to a reporter from The List. She went on to claim, "His favorite thing to do is to boss everybody, all the producers, around."
Many fans would argue that star has the goods to back up his bossiness. Of course, Siriano won the competition previously and it's worth restating that he has dressed a who's who of amazing celebrities.
Siriano's secret for success may not be what you think, however, with the reality star sharing about the 2007 season, "I'd never seen Project Runway before...when I auditioned, I remember we just had to go and like show our clothes... I think the best designer...[is] any designer that goes in with like nothing to lose."
We'll have to see what happens when season 20 of "Project Runway" returns for an all-star reality competition (via People). Siriano teased what the season may hold, saying, "We even have a designer from my season, which will be really interesting because I'm the boss."