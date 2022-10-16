BravoCon 2022: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up Speculation About Her Relationship With Peter Thomas

Think back to early on in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" when Cynthia Bailey got engaged to Peter Thomas. The comely couple wed in 2010 and stayed together for six years before getting divorced in 2017 (via Us Weekly). Bailey went on to find love with Mike Hill, saying "I do" again three years later (via ET).

For his part, did Thomas move on to another "Real Housewives" star? Rumors had the reality star getting cozy with "The Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Gizelle Bryant. Back in October, she talked to Page Six about the speculation that she was dating Thomas, and refuted such talk adamantly.

"I know Cynthia. I love Cynthia. I went to Cynthia's wedding to Mike [Hill]," Bryant told the outlet, adding the rumor was "weird."

That said, the "RHOP" star has admitted to spending time with Bailey's ex. So what is really going on between them? The reality star cleared the air once and for all at BravoCon 2022.