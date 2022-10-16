BravoCon 2022: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up Speculation About Her Relationship With Peter Thomas
Think back to early on in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" when Cynthia Bailey got engaged to Peter Thomas. The comely couple wed in 2010 and stayed together for six years before getting divorced in 2017 (via Us Weekly). Bailey went on to find love with Mike Hill, saying "I do" again three years later (via ET).
For his part, did Thomas move on to another "Real Housewives" star? Rumors had the reality star getting cozy with "The Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Gizelle Bryant. Back in October, she talked to Page Six about the speculation that she was dating Thomas, and refuted such talk adamantly.
"I know Cynthia. I love Cynthia. I went to Cynthia's wedding to Mike [Hill]," Bryant told the outlet, adding the rumor was "weird."
That said, the "RHOP" star has admitted to spending time with Bailey's ex. So what is really going on between them? The reality star cleared the air once and for all at BravoCon 2022.
Gizelle Bryant knows why the rumor started but she's shooting it down once and for all
In October, Gizelle Bryant talked to E! News about why fans may have thought she was dating Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, Peter Thomas. "I've known Peter for years. Peter comes around the group," she confided, adding she wasn't the one who introduced the former "RHOA" star to the group. Bryant also stressed, "I think he's a great guy, but not for me."
At BravoCon 2022 in New York City, the "RHOP" star once again addressed rumors that she and Thomas were an item during the "Potomac Takes Manhattan" panel discussion. When she was questioned about the rumored romance, Bryant said, "Absolutely not," according to a reporter from The List.
The reality star also wanted fans to know that she confronted the situation head on with her friend. "I had to call Cynthia and be like, 'This is all over the blogs and it is not true,'" Bryant said, admitting about speculation about her and Bailey's ex, "I know why it happened."
Ultimately, the beltway beauty said that while she had never dated Thomas, "No shade to Peter. I think he's a great guy."