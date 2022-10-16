BravoCon 2022: Kathryn Dennis Teases Flirty Connection With Winter House Star
Kathryn Dennis is bringing that southern charm to BravoCon 2022, the three day festival in New York City from October 14 to 16. While the majority of the focus has been on the "Real Housewives" franchise there, other Bravo favorites are getting some decent air time. Of course, on the top of this list is "Southern Charm" and one of its leading ladies, our wild redhead (and sometimes blonde).
Dennis has had some downs, especially involving co-parenting with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, in regards their two children, Kensie and Saint. Things got complicated after Ravenel was arrested for "assault and battery in the second degree," according to Us Weekly, per allegations made by their nanny back in 2015. However, relationships haven't just been stressful for Dennis. Other cast members of "Southern Charm" have also opened up about how taxing reality TV has been on their friendships and romantic relationships. Dennis is living proof of this in the friendship arena too. Kathryn Dennis' longstanding feud with Ashley Jacobs caused some serious tension, but it didn't last long because Jacobs ended up moving back to California. All that aside, Dennis might have a new romance on the horizon, something we found out about during BravoCon.
Could there be another Bravo romance?
At the "Southern Charmers" panel at BravoCon, OGs like Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Taylor Ann Green, Madison LeCroy, Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, and more got to talking. Based on a fan question, the cast of "Southern Charm" rehashed whether they'd like Dennis' ex, Thomas Ravenel back on the show, according to Decider. Conover said, "I always said Thomas made our jobs a lot easier," while Altschul said she ran into Ravenel and he was apologetic and kind. "I think he should come back on the show," she said.
Whether he does or not has nothing to do with Dennis' new romantic horizon. A reporter from The List noted that Dennis was seen at the After Dark party with Jason Cameron from "Winter House." When Dennis was asked about her time with him, she looked smitten and smiled, "He was very nice and told me he was going to slide into my DMs." Meanwhile, the reporter for The List said that Kroll witnessed the whole thing and wondered if Dennis and Cameron were going to hook up. It would be a pretty adorable Bravo crossover, much like Conover of "Southern Charm" and Paige DeSorbo of "Summer House." We love a Bravo match made in heaven!
Dennis was previously linked to boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, according to Page Six, but they broke up in November 2021.