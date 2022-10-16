BravoCon 2022: Kathryn Dennis Teases Flirty Connection With Winter House Star

Kathryn Dennis is bringing that southern charm to BravoCon 2022, the three day festival in New York City from October 14 to 16. While the majority of the focus has been on the "Real Housewives" franchise there, other Bravo favorites are getting some decent air time. Of course, on the top of this list is "Southern Charm" and one of its leading ladies, our wild redhead (and sometimes blonde).

Dennis has had some downs, especially involving co-parenting with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, in regards their two children, Kensie and Saint. Things got complicated after Ravenel was arrested for "assault and battery in the second degree," according to Us Weekly, per allegations made by their nanny back in 2015. However, relationships haven't just been stressful for Dennis. Other cast members of "Southern Charm" have also opened up about how taxing reality TV has been on their friendships and romantic relationships. Dennis is living proof of this in the friendship arena too. Kathryn Dennis' longstanding feud with Ashley Jacobs caused some serious tension, but it didn't last long because Jacobs ended up moving back to California. All that aside, Dennis might have a new romance on the horizon, something we found out about during BravoCon.