Survey Finds That Women Are Missing The Signs Of A Rare And Dangerous Breast Cancer

Most women know that finding a lump in the breast is one of the earliest ways to detect breast cancer. That's why women are encouraged to do monthly self-breast exams to detect any lumps or changes in their breasts. Not only will regular self-exams help identify issues that seem concerning, but it helps women get to know their own breasts and how they feel, so they can detect if any changes suddenly occur (via BreastCancer.org).

The American Cancer Society says when you find changes or abnormalities in your breast, it's best to reach out to your medical provider right away to get an exam and discuss your findings. Early diagnosis offers the best chance for treatment and survival of breast cancer.

However, it's important to understand that lumps aren't the only signs of breast cancer, and overlooking other key symptoms can be deadly. Signs such as redness, skin tightening, inverted or flattened nipples, feeling heavy, or the skin having a similar texture to an orange peel can be signs of inflammatory breast cancer, which is one of the most aggressive forms (via the Mayo Clinic).