Why General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Anna Devane

The tension is mounting on several "General Hospital" storylines including a pregnant Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) secretly dealing with leukemia, a mysterious killer stalking the citizens of Port Charles with a poison-laced hook, and espionage agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) trying to help her friend and lover, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), get out from under the thumb of his father, the treacherous Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), per Soap Central. Victor is using Valentin's daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McClain) to control him. It is unclear what Victor wants from Valentin, although Soap Opera Spy speculates since it has something to do with the Ice Princess — the world's largest uncut diamond — it may be related to the weather controlling machine that his late brother Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) used in an attempt to take over the world.

Valentin's confession to Anna about the fact that Victor has kidnapped Charlotte endeared him to her, and the two admitted their mutual attraction. Their romance then escalated to making love. Anna later recruited Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) — whom Victor is smitten with — to help find out what exactly the sinister Cassadine is up to, and Victor is now on to their plan (via Soaps Spoilers). Before they made love, Anna and Valentin confessed that each would terminate the other if it was necessary to save their children, according to Soap Hub.

Now, this week's "GH" spoilers are indicating an incredible escalation of their storyline.