Why General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Anna Devane
The tension is mounting on several "General Hospital" storylines including a pregnant Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) secretly dealing with leukemia, a mysterious killer stalking the citizens of Port Charles with a poison-laced hook, and espionage agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) trying to help her friend and lover, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), get out from under the thumb of his father, the treacherous Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), per Soap Central. Victor is using Valentin's daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McClain) to control him. It is unclear what Victor wants from Valentin, although Soap Opera Spy speculates since it has something to do with the Ice Princess — the world's largest uncut diamond — it may be related to the weather controlling machine that his late brother Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) used in an attempt to take over the world.
Valentin's confession to Anna about the fact that Victor has kidnapped Charlotte endeared him to her, and the two admitted their mutual attraction. Their romance then escalated to making love. Anna later recruited Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) — whom Victor is smitten with — to help find out what exactly the sinister Cassadine is up to, and Victor is now on to their plan (via Soaps Spoilers). Before they made love, Anna and Valentin confessed that each would terminate the other if it was necessary to save their children, according to Soap Hub.
Now, this week's "GH" spoilers are indicating an incredible escalation of their storyline.
General Hospital fans are on the edge of their seats
"General Hospital" posted a teaser on Twitter, and it looks to be a roller coaster ride of thrills. Depicted in the video are Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) in the Quartermaine kitchen having a medical issue, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) on the docks presumably being approached by the 'Hook' killer, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) wielding a brass candlestick behind a male figure, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) holding a meat tenderizer and kicking in the Quartermaine boathouse door, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on the phone in tears saying, "Valentin's [Cassadine, James Patrick Stuart] in trouble. He needs your help." The tag line quotes Esme who says, "You will not like how this story ends..."
Fan speculation about each of the plot points presented was rampant, with Valentin and Anna fans leading the charge, "Go save your man, Anna!!" Another viewer wrote, "Can't wait to see Valentin and Anna." The fan love for Valentin and Anna (aka Vanna) was evident. Some viewers were concerned that both characters were seen crying separately, theorizing that he might possibly be a 'Hook' victim. And one fan expressed their gratitude that veteran characters are being used to their fullest.
Celeb Dirty Laundry speculates that Victor may force Valentin to choose between Anna's life and his daughter's, which could explain the tears and tension in the teaser video. One viewer encapsulated the Vanna love with, "Activate rescue mode! You've got this, Anna!"