Some Of Your Favorite Foods Might Make Your Menstrual Cramps More Severe

Period symptoms go far beyond cramping — in fact, you may be surprised to learn all that can happen to your body during your menstrual cycle. During the two to seven days that the average person bleeds (adding up to about seven years throughout the course of a lifetime) you may notice everything from mood swings to stubborn hormonal acne. As noted by Healthline, changes in estrogen and progesterone levels in the days leading up to your period can result in a desire for high-carb foods — these comfort meals also increase serotonin, aiding with the emotional symptoms associated with your menstrual cycle. So, next time you have an intense desire for your cinnamon roll, Aunt Flo might be on the horizon.

According to Unicef, approximately 26% of the population gets a period. Given those statistics, it's surprising how little we are taught about hormonal cycles and the ways to combat the sometimes-painful symptoms associated with menstruation — sure, an Advil can provide temporary cramp relief, but what about more long-term solutions? During our cycles, diet plays a surprising role in the intensity of period pain. Unfortunately, some of your go-to foods might be the very thing exacerbating cramps.