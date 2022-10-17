What A Second Baby Formula Recall Means For New Mothers Across The US

Solely breastfeeding their babies may not be an option for every mother, and the replacement or the supplement is found with baby formula. Baby formula, which Chrissy Teigen wants to help normalize, was first patented in the 1860s by a chemist who created a liquid and powdered form of cow's milk, potassium bicarbonate, wheat, and malt flour, per The Journal of Perinatal Education. Baby formula has now grown into a multi-billion dollar business, according to Globe News Wire, but in 2022, the U.S. faced a devastating baby formula shortage.

Abbott, then the largest manufacturer of baby formula, shut down one of its plants after bacterial contamination — said contamination led to the death of two babies, and the formula was subsequently recalled, per The New York Times. People started stocking up on formula if they could, but within about three months, supplies were down by over 40% and President Joe Biden authorized the Defense Protection Act to help boost production, according to CNBC. In July 2022, the Abbott plant reopened, but the impacts are still being felt in some parts of the country. Now, there's another baby formula recall from Abbott. Here's what you need to know.