Why Mike Tindall's Potential Reality TV Stint Might Stir Up Drama In The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of her grandchildren. She and her late husband, Prince Philip, had eight grandchildren and worked hard to maintain special relationships with them (via People).

It's no secret that the queen was especially close to William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The family was often photographed together at royal events, and the two princes quickly spoke up about how much they adored their grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth did not only extend her love to her grandchildren, but she also strove to have good relationships with their significant others, too. She let Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, borrow her Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day to William, according to Express.

Her first-born granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, were no exception. While Zara does not have a royal title, she shared a love of horses with her grandmother and was often her guest to royal ascots. Her husband, Mike, shared several one-on-one moments with the queen prior to her passing in September (per Hello!).

While Mike may have had an amicable relationship with the late queen, he may have just stepped on the toes of King Charles III.