Why Mike Tindall's Potential Reality TV Stint Might Stir Up Drama In The Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of her grandchildren. She and her late husband, Prince Philip, had eight grandchildren and worked hard to maintain special relationships with them (via People).
It's no secret that the queen was especially close to William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The family was often photographed together at royal events, and the two princes quickly spoke up about how much they adored their grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth did not only extend her love to her grandchildren, but she also strove to have good relationships with their significant others, too. She let Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, borrow her Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day to William, according to Express.
Her first-born granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, were no exception. While Zara does not have a royal title, she shared a love of horses with her grandmother and was often her guest to royal ascots. Her husband, Mike, shared several one-on-one moments with the queen prior to her passing in September (per Hello!).
While Mike may have had an amicable relationship with the late queen, he may have just stepped on the toes of King Charles III.
Charles' nephew-in-law did not seek permission before signing up for this reality show
Mike Tindall married Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, in 2011 (via Us Weekly). While Mike may have spent some time with Queen Elizabeth II, he may have offended King Charles III by not asking his permission before agreeing to go on television.
According to the Daily Mail, Mike is going to be on the show "I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here," a reality TV show where a handful of celebrities live in a jungle-like environment. However, it turns out that the former English rugby player did not speak with the new king before signing up for the gig. He failed to ask permission, though he could possibly bring in a large paycheck from appearing on the show. But, a brand expert told the publication that what Charles thinks of the gig doesn't matter much.
"Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for 'brand Tindall' this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity tenfold. All eyes will be on Mike this year," they said.